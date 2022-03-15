Alabama Recruiting: 2023 5-star OL Francis Mauigoa names Tide in top-13
Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide continue to earn wins despite it being the offseason. One of the nation’s highest-rated interior offensive linemen named Alabama in his top-13 programs that are recruiting him.
Mauigoa currently plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He stands at six-foot-six and weighs 325-pounds.
He currently holds offers from some of the top programs in the nation, most of which were featured in his top-13 recruiting list.
Along with Alabama are other high-profile schools like Oregon, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas, LSU, Penn State, USC and Michigan
Top 13📈@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/MqjABrlqNL
— Francis. Mauigoa (@FrancisMauigoa) March 15, 2022
Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Mauigoa’s recruiting process and share updates regarding the Crimson Tide’s 2023 class.
