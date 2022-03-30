Alabama recently offered 2023 athlete from Massachusetts
The Alabama Crimson Tide recently took aim at an athlete from the northeast. Ronan Hanafin is listed as an athlete in the 2023 class from Massachusetts.
With the number of wide receivers that the program has sent to the NFL over the tenure of Nick Saban, it should come as no shock to see their pipeline to reach nationwide.
Hanafin is likely projecting best to play on the offensive side of the ball as a wide receiver at the next level. He displays good ball skills and the ability to snatch it away from his body.
Hanafin is also a physical player out wide as a blocker. That ability will likely earn him more reps early on in his collegiate career. Hanafin isn’t just a pass-catching threat, he will get involved in the running game as a blocker. He blocks through the whistle, so there is no lack of effort on his part.
Ronan Hanfin’s Recruiting Profile
Film
Roll Tide Wire breaks down his full profile.
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
7
60
Rivals
4
–
5
42
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
6
18
247 Composite
3
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Cambridge, Massachusetts
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6-3
Weight
205
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Mar. 29, 2022
No visit scheduled at the time of publication
Offer List
Alabama
Miami (Fl)
West Virginia
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball predictions submitted
86.0% Notre Dame per On3 RPM
After a great visit and conversation with Coach Saban and Coach O’Brien I am excited to have received an offer from the University of Alabama‼️ #RollTide Thank you @CoachGolding @SP_RisingTide @CoachJoeCox @SavFrench @BAMACoachRick @Carriganjohnsn @jacvinson_10 @Coach_Willey_FB pic.twitter.com/327lKAovEr
— Ronan Hanafin (@RonanHanafin) March 30, 2022
