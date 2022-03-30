Alabama recently offered 2023 athlete from Massachusetts

The Alabama Crimson Tide recently took aim at an athlete from the northeast. Ronan Hanafin is listed as an athlete in the 2023 class from Massachusetts.

With the number of wide receivers that the program has sent to the NFL over the tenure of Nick Saban, it should come as no shock to see their pipeline to reach nationwide.

Hanafin is likely projecting best to play on the offensive side of the ball as a wide receiver at the next level. He displays good ball skills and the ability to snatch it away from his body.

Hanafin is also a physical player out wide as a blocker. That ability will likely earn him more reps early on in his collegiate career. Hanafin isn’t just a pass-catching threat, he will get involved in the running game as a blocker. He blocks through the whistle, so there is no lack of effort on his part.

Ronan Hanfin’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Roll Tide Wire breaks down his full profile.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 7 60 Rivals 4 – 5 42 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 6 18 247 Composite 3 – – –

Vitals

Hometown Cambridge, Massachusetts Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-3 Weight 205 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Mar. 29, 2022

No visit scheduled at the time of publication

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball predictions submitted

86.0% Notre Dame per On3 RPM

Twitter

