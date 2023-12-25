Alabama receives votes in latest AP MBB Top-25 Poll

Alabama basketball dominated Eastern Kentucky at home in the Tide’s most recent win. However, it wasn’t enough to make up for the three consecutive losses suffered at the hands of three then-top-10 ranked teams.

In the latest AP men’s basketball Top-25 Poll, the Crimson Tide received a total of two votes.

While this may be discouraging to some fans, it is important to remember that the season is still very young and this team has a ton of talent on it.

Only one non-conference game remains before Alabama heads into SEC play, which should be very interesting.

Last year, the Tide was the top-ranked team entering the NCAA men’s basketball “March Madness” Tournament. This year, while they may not be ranked as high, Alabama is still a team to be reckoned with.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama basketball as the team prepares to take on Liberty at home on Dec. 30.

