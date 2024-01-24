Alabama receives Crystal Ball projection for WR Ryan Williams

New Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer can make a huge statement on the recruiting trail if he’s able to land one of the most talented players in the 2024 class, wide receiver Ryan Williams.

Williams, a native of Alabama, was at one point committed to the Crimson Tide. However, he chose to re-open his recruitment after Nick Saban announced his retirement. Other programs pursuing Williams include Auburn, Texas, LSU and others.

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports recently entered a Crystal Ball projection for Williams to land at Alabama. Others, however, have input predictions favoring Auburn.

Recently, Williams was expected to visit Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns. However, the visit was reportedly canceled, according to On3‘s Hunter Shelton (subscription required).

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire