Alabama receives crystal ball for five-star back Richard Young

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are slowly building momentum on the recruiting trail for the class of 2023. Currently, the Tide sits with just three commitments, but it’s likely Alabama will add more relatively soon.

Last Saturday’s A-Day game saw the Tide host several of the nation’s top prospects. One such player was five-star running back Richard Young from the state of Florida.

Since his trip to Tuscaloosa, the talented back has received a crystal ball from 247Sports Director of Football Recruiting, Steve Wiltfong.

Here is everything you need to know about Young and his recruitment.

Richard Young’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 33 9 3 Rivals 4 28 8 2 ESPN 4 11 3 1 On3 Recruiting 4 65 15 3 247 Composite 5 19 2 6

Vitals

Hometown Lehigh Acres, FL Projected Position RB Height 5’11” Weight 200 Class 2023

Recruitment

February 23, 2021

Unofficial visit on April 16, 2022

Offers

Alabama, Ohio State, and Flordia among others

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter

