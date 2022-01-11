Alabama loses receiver Jameson Williams after injury in first half vs. Georgia

Alabama lost receiver Jameson Williams, one of its key weapons on offense, after he was injured in the second quarter of Monday's CFP title game against Georgia.

Williams caught a 40-yard pass over the middle of the Georgia defense, but as he was twisting to avoid the tackle attempts of two defenders, he went down holding his knee. Williams was helped off the field and went to the injury tent on the sideline for evaluation.

He was later shown walking in the tunnel to the Alabama locker room.

Besides Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, Williams was easily the biggest offensive weapon for the Crimson Tide this season with 1,507 yards and 15 touchdowns entering Monday's game. Alabama is also without its other starting receiver, John Metchie III, who tore his ACL against Georgia in the SEC title game.

Alabama coach Nick Saban told ESPN at halftime, "I think we've got other players that have an opportunity. There are a lot of young guys out there. They've got talent, so they have to play with competitive character and have a chance to make some plays.

"They're capable. They don't have the experience, but they're going to get it tonight."

