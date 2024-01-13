Alabama receiver Isaiah Bond takes visit to Texas after entering transfer portal

Alabama receiver Isaiah Bond is taking an official visit to Texas this weekend, per the A&P Agency.

Bond decided to enter the portal soon after former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban announced his retirement and immediately became the top player in the portal according to 247Sports transfer portal rankings. The sophomore broke out this past season as one of Alabama's top receiving threats, catching 48 balls for 668 yards and four touchdowns.

When Texas traveled to Tuscaloosa, Bond only had one reception for 34 yards as UT handed the Crimson Tide a 34-24 loss. His early season struggles mirrored Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who found his footing and Bond in the later half of the year. His high point of the season was seven catches for 96 yards in a 26-20 road win over Texas A&M.

A four-star prospect coming out of high school, Bond did not have the Longhorns on his final list, which included Alabama, Florida and Miami. He'd be the second receiving transfer after Houston transfer Matthew Golden to join a Texas team that lost its entire starting receiving core of Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Jordan Whittington to the 2024 NFL draft.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Alabama's Isaiah Bond visits Texas after entering transfer portal