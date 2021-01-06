The Heisman Trophy, much like the NFL’s MVP award, has become a quarterback award. Quarterbacks had won 12 of the past 14 Heismans, with Alabama running backs Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry the only non-quarterbacks to take home the hardware in that span.

A receiver hadn’t won the award since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991.

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith ended all that, beating out three quarterbacks. He received 447 first-place votes (1,856 total points). Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (222 first-place votes, 1,187 points) finished second, followed by Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (138, 1,130) and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (61, 737).

Smith leads the FBS in receptions (105), receiving yards (1,641) and receiving touchdowns (20) with the national championship yet to play. He’s dropped only two passes.

Smith also rushed for a touchdown and returned a punt for a touchdown. He set an SEC record for career touchdowns and a school record for career receiving yards.

With the Jaguars and Jets expected to take quarterbacks with the first two choices in the 2021 NFL draft, the Dolphins, with the third pick they own from the Texans, could have a chance to reunite Smith with Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins drafted the former Alabama quarterback with the fifth overall choice in 2020.

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith wins Heisman Trophy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk