Alabama reaches out to former 5-star, Texas A&M DL Lebbeus ‘LT’ Overton

According to 247Sports director Steve Wiltfong, Alabama is one of several schools that has reached out to Texas A&M defensive line transfer Lebbeus “LT” Overton. Other programs that have reached out are Georgia, LSU, Florida, South Carolina, Ohio State, Oregon, and Texas.

Overton, an Alabama native, was ranked as a five-star coming out of high school. He was originally a member of the 2021 recruiting class but re-classified and enrolled in the 2022 recruiting class.

Overton was recruited by Alabama coming out of high school. However, he ultimately chose to sign with Texas A&M and reunite with his brother, Micaiah in College Station.

In two seasons with the Aggies, Overton recorded 48 tackles and one sack. He has made four starts throughout his college career.

Alabama will likely lose multiple defensive linemen to the NFL draft. Overton could certainly be an option to replace them by way of the transfer portal. His recruitment will be one to continue to monitor for Alabama fans moving forward.

Texas A&M defensive lineman LT Overton is the No. 8 overall prospect in the @247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings. He has been contacted “LSU, Ohio State, Florida, South Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Alabama, Georgia” per his family since going in the portal. https://t.co/5hnwRkd0pN — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 7, 2023

