Alabama RB Trey Sanders to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Former five-star running back from the 209 recruiting class, Trey Sanders, will enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of On3.

Sanders had high expectations for himself from the day he committed to the Crimson Tide. The IMG Academy product said he wanted to make a push for the Heisman in his true freshman season.

Unfortunately for Sanders, he suffered a knee injury early in his time with Alabama. When he recovered from the knee injury, he was sidelined for some time after being involved in a car accident.

Even when healthy, it appeared Sanders’ abilities didn’t translate well into the system the Crimson Tide was running.

He is a very talented athlete that carried offers from Florida, Georgia, Texas, Miami, Ohio State and other big-time programs.

Sanders had 116 carries for 528 yards and three touchdowns in his three seasons with Alabama.

Alabama running back Trey Sanders has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned. Former five-star recruit.https://t.co/eVdQABcSl0 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 22, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Sanders and his journey through the transfer portal.

