Alabama RB Roydell Williams offers high praise for the Tide OL

Believe it or not, Nick Saban and the Alabama football team are more than halfway through the 2023 spring football activities and we are now less than two weeks away from the conclusion on April 22 when the annual A-Day game takes place.

On Monday, before the Crimson Tide took to the practice field, senior running back Roydell Williams would be given the opportunity to speak to the media and answer questions.

When asked about the offensive line, Williams was very complimentary of the big boys up front. “Those guys are dawgs, man, every last one of them,” Williams said of his blockers. “From the top to the bottom, oldest to the youngest, man, they’re doing great out there.”

The offensive line has been an area of concern over the past couple of seasons, but everything indicates that coach Eric Wolford and his players are making tremendous strides in creating a more physical group upfront for the Tide.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire