Alabama RB Roydell Williams likely to return for fifth and final season of eligibility

According to TideIllustrated’s Tony Tsoukalas, sources believe that Alabama running back Roydell Williams is going to return for his fifth and final season.

Williams was a feature back for the Crimson Tide this past season. He split carries with Alabama senior Jase McClellan.

The native of Hueytown, Alabama has been a workhorse for the Crimson Tide offense in short-yardage situations over the past two seasons. In 2023, Williams had 111 carries for 560 yards and five touchdowns.

With Williams likely returning, it could force one of the running backs that were planning on returning to transfer. Currently, Alabama has four other running backs: Jam Miller, Justice Haynes, Richard Young, and Kevin Riley. Not to mention, Alabama could be receiving a commitment from 2024 four-star running back Daniel Hill on Saturday afternoon.

There will be a lot of questions surrounding the running back room in the coming days and weeks ahead with Williams’ decision looming.

