Alabama RB Najee Harris breaks multiple tackles, hurdles defender in highlight-reel TD catch

Najee Harris scored on this 42-yard reception. (via CBS)

South Carolina’s defense was helpless to stop Alabama RB Najee Harris after he caught a second-quarter pass from Tua Tagovailoa.

Harris shedded multiple South Carolina defenders on the way to the end zone after a 42-yard catch and run on fourth down. Oh, he hurdled a guy too.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This ain’t right, Najee Harris pic.twitter.com/zxpC3T0fN9 — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 14, 2019

Harris, a junior, was a five-star recruit out of high school in 2017. But he hasn’t been Alabama’s feature back since 2019 because the Tide had the likes of Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs in the backfield as well. Yeah, he was Alabama’s No. 3 back in 2018. That’s depth that’s as unfair as the moves that Harris put on those South Carolina defenders.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:



