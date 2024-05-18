Alabama RB Justice Haynes tabbed as potential breakout player in college football

The Alabama Crimson Tide football roster is loaded with talent heading into the 2024 college football season. Though legendary head coach Nick Saban retired, the program is still in good hands as former Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer is now at the helm.

Plenty of key contributors return from last season. While many would initially think of star quarterback Jalen Milroe, another member of the Tide’s offense may be stealing headlines this upcoming season.

In 2023, running back Justice Haynes was a true freshman, but managed to see some meaningful playing time, amassed 168 rushing yards on 25 carries, and even reached the end zone twice—a small role, but significant for a freshman in a Saban-coached team.

Heading into 2024, Haynes is primed for a lead role in the Alabama backfield. While it’s still unclear what plans DeBoer has for the team’s offense, it will certainly feature Haynes.

ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti named Haynes in a list of 10 players nationwide who could break out and become big-time names in the sport. Haynes was No. 5 on the list.

“Last year in Tuscaloosa may not have gone the way Haynes, then a true freshman, envisioned. He finished with 168 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, but he showed enough flashes to let the Tide faithful know what was coming in the future. Now, under new head coach Kalen DeBoer and with the departure of both Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams, Haynes could be primed for a big second season.”

Haynes is entering a golden opportunity to showcase his talents on one of the biggest stages in all of college football, as the eyes of the nation will follow Alabama throughout the 2024 season due to a difficult schedule and it being DeBoer’s first season in Tuscaloosa.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Haynes and other Alabama football news as the 2024 college football season approaches.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire