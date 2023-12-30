Alabama RB Justice Haynes discusses lack of playing time, the transfer portal, and more

PASADENA, Calif. — Alabama freshman RB Justice Haynes, a former four-star recruit from Buford, Ga., enrolled at UA in spring practice and scored three touchdowns in the A-Day spring game. However, playing time this season for the son of former Georgia RB Verron Haynes was sparse. Here are Haynes' responses to five questions from Alabama's media day at the Rose Bowl.

Question: After scoring three touchdowns on A-Day, it appeared you were well on your way to a significant role in the offense. Was there frustration for you when that didn't happen?

Haynes: "One thing I believe in is trust in God's plan. I love all my brothers in the room, and I know how hard we all work. Coach G is a great coach, and he works us hard on all the details. Coming into college, I did have high expectations. I'm always going to be harder on myself than anyone else. So I don't think the spring game really raised them. Coming into the season, I just wanted to help the team any way I could."

Question: With players now able to transfer without sitting out a season, there is a lot of offseason movement, especially for players looking for more time on the field. Is the transfer portal a consideration for you?

Haynes: "I'm definitely not looking at going into the portal. God brought be here for a reason. I truly believe that. I'm thankful to be here and we're in the playoffs right now. Only a handful of players get that opportunity."

Question: What are your thoughts on running backs coach Robert Gillespie?

Haynes: "Coach G is like a father figure, on and off the field. He helps us be better men, which is what I love about him beyond the football part. He's very detail-oriented on the field, but he challenges us in every aspect of our lives. I'm glad to be in an environment like that."

Question: Your father played at Georgia, your mother attended Florida. What is Georgia-Florida week like in the Haynes house?

Haynes: "She was actually there when (Gillespie) played there. My mom secretly loves Georgia, but she still cheers for the Gators a little bit. When it comes to Georgia-Florida, I think she leans a little toward Georgia. But our house is crimson, red, white and black: Alabama colors and Georgia colors."

Question: Pass protection can be a tough adjustment for young running backs. How much have you developed in that area?

Haynes: "You've got to stay in the film room for that. My running backs coach at Buford introduced it to me, and my dad always helped me too. But when I got (to Alabama) is when I really started to get the reps at it. Each pass rusher presents a challenge of his own. At the end of the day, you just need to make sure that guy doesn't get to the quarterback, any way you can. We say someone's in your house, you've got to get him out."

