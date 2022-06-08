Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs projected to be one of the SEC’s most impactful transfers

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban warned the nation that opening up a transfer portal may lead to some unintended consequences. When his warnings were not headed, Saban took full advantage of the portal.

With the 2022 season rapidly approaching, the Crimson Tide prepares with a loaded roster featuring plenty of talent that was recruited directly out of high school, but a small chunk that was recruited via the transfer portal.

One of those players was one of the best running backs in the nation last season: Jahmyr Gibbs of Georgia Tech.

There is a history of strong running back play within the Alabama program. Last season, Brian Robinson jr. was handed the torch and, though not flashy, performed well. Gibbs now takes over the role as lead back and hopes to follow in the footsteps of those who have come before him.

This is a win-win scenario for both parties involved. Gibbs will likely only spend one season in Tuscaloosa but will get to appear on the nation’s biggest stage every week while wearing crimson. Alabama will be able to utilize Gibbs as a versatile running back for one season, allowing the younger guys in the RB room to gain some valuable and needed experience.

CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee broke down some of the SEC’s biggest incoming transfers for the 2022 college football season.

“The Crimson Tide have essentially turned the rest of college football into their own farm system, and coach Nick Saban called up Georgia Tech’s leading rusher to fill the void left by the departure of Brian Robinson Jr. Gibbs rushed for 746 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Yellow Jackets, averaging 5.22 yards per carry,” writes Sallee. “He popped off a 75-yard touchdown run in Alabama’s spring game despite running behind an offensive line that struggled for the majority of the scrimmage.”

Gibbs is a true multi-purpose back who can pound it between the tackles, but he also provides enough versatility to be a difference-maker as a receiver out of the backfield. Wide receiver is a bit of a concern in Tuscaloosa, so Gibbs should be the centerpiece of the new-look Crimson Tide offense.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide throughout the 2022 offseason.

