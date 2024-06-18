Alabama ranks top 5 in latest 2024 college football power rankings

The upcoming 2024 season for the Alabama Crimson Tide football program will be interesting. The team may be entering a new era, as legendary head coach Nick Saban decided to retire and is replaced with former Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer, but that doesn’t mean the elite status has immediately vanished.

Under Saban, Alabama was a consistent competitor for the SEC title, a regular participant of the College Football Playoff and an annual contender for a national championship. Some believe DeBoer will have the Crimson Tide continue on that path, thanks to the solid foundation left behind by Saban, while others argue the end of Alabama’s dynasty has come.

For now, all fans can do is predict how the upcoming season will go. However, a good way to guess how a team will do is to look at expert projections based on analytics to determine the potential success of the program.

Recently, Pro Football Focus (PFF) revealed a 2024 college football power ranking (subscription required), that lists all 134 FBS teams in order from strongest to weakest based on a few important factors.

PFF used strength of schedule, projected win total, Projected chance to make a bowl game, projected chance to win their respective conference and the projected chance to win the national championship.

The Crimson Tide ranks No. 5 overall, sitting behind the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, No. 2 Texas Longhorns, No. 3 Michigan Wolverines and No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes.

As for the factors utilized to determine Alabama’s ranking, the Tide has the 23rd most-difficult strength of schedule, a projected win total of 9.6, a 98.18% chance to make a bowl game, a 20.31% chance to win the SEC championship and a 7.44% chance to win a national title.

DeBoer is under an immense amount of pressure as head head into his first season as the head coach of the Crimson Tide. Being the immediate successor to Nick Saban comes with nearly unreachable expectations and the eyes of fans and experts examining his every move under a microscope.

The 2024 season for Alabama football begins on Aug. 31 as the Tide takes on Western Kentucky in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football news and rankings as the 2024 offseason progresses.

