Alabama ranks top 5 in ESPN’s preseason SP+ rankings

Alabama football heads into the 2023 season with numerous questions. Both sides of the ball retain some talent but lost the key contributors from the 2022 season. Missing the College Football Playoffs last year disappointed fans leads to higher expectations for the upcoming season.

Recently, ESPN revealed the post-spring practice SP+ rankings for all 133 FBS teams in college football. Alabama isn’t the top team, but it’s not too far off the No. 1 spot, which Georgia holds.

“SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency,” writes ESPN’s Bill Connelly. “It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking, and along those same lines, these projections aren’t intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the year. These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information we have been able to gather to date.”

Alabama’s overall SP+ rating is 27.9, with the offense being rated 44.2 and the defense rated 16.3.

“No Bryce Young and no Will Anderson Jr for the Tide in 2023, but they still have a plethora of talent on both sides of the ball,” writes Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire. “The quarterback situation still needs to be sorted out but they do have a healthy stable of running backs to deploy. The defense will be led by Dallas Turner, who looks to replace the production lost by Anderson’s departure.”

Nick Saban and the Tide still have a few months before the 2023 regular season kicks off to get the program ready for a run at a national title.

