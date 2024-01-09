Alabama ranks No. 5 in final US LBM Coaches Poll
Alabama’s loss to Michigan in the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semifinal left the Tide short of returning to the top as champions, but the team did accomplish something great this season.
Despite early struggles and many analysts, media members and fans calling Alabama done for, the team improved every week and ultimately won the SEC championship and made the playoffs.
To top it all off, the team finished ranked inside the top five in the final US LBM Coaches Poll.
Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
15-0
1575 (63)
–
2
Washington
14-1
1,507
–
3
13-1
1,389
+3
4
12-2
1,382
–
5
12-2
1,356
-1
6
Florida State
12-2
1,218
-3
7
13-1
1,213
+1
8
Missouri
12-2
1,143
+1
9
Ole Miss
11-2
1,082
+2
10
11-2
952
-3
11
Arizona
10-3
932
+3
12
10-3
890
+1
13
10-3
811
-3
14
10-3
772
+2
15
10-3
691
-3
16
Oklahoma State
9-4
575
+5
17
10-4
529
+6
18
Louisville
9-4
460
-3
19
SMU
10-4
386
+9
20
9-4
334
+6
21
North Carolina State
9-4
271
-3
22
10-4
249
-5
23
Kansas
9-4
158
+7
24
SMU
11-3
119
-5
25
West Virginia
9-4
117
+6
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Liberty; No. 22 Oregon State; No. 24 Tulane; No. 25 James Madison;
Others Receiving Votes
Liberty 98; Oregon State 90; Tulane 34; James Madison 24; Memphis 23; Troy 17; North Carolina 17; USC 9; Air Force 7; UTSA 5; Northwestern 3; Fresno State 3; Boise State 3; Wyoming 1; UNLV 1; Duke 1