Alabama ranks No. 5 in final US LBM Coaches Poll

AJ Spurr
·2 min read
Alabama’s loss to Michigan in the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semifinal left the Tide short of returning to the top as champions, but the team did accomplish something great this season.

Despite early struggles and many analysts, media members and fans calling Alabama done for, the team improved every week and ultimately won the SEC championship and made the playoffs.

To top it all off, the team finished ranked inside the top five in the final US LBM Coaches Poll.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Michigan

15-0

1575 (63)

2

Washington

14-1

1,507

3

Georgia

13-1

1,389

+3

4

Texas

12-2

1,382

5

Alabama

12-2

1,356

-1

6

Florida State

12-2

1,218

-3

7

Oregon

13-1

1,213

+1

8

Missouri

12-2

1,143

+1

9

Ole Miss

11-2

1,082

+2

10

Ohio State

11-2

952

-3

11

Arizona

10-3

932

+3

12

LSU

10-3

890

+1

13

Penn State

10-3

811

-3

14

Notre Dame

10-3

772

+2

15

Oklahoma

10-3

691

-3

16

Oklahoma State

9-4

575

+5

17

Tennessee

10-4

529

+6

18

Louisville

9-4

460

-3

19

SMU

10-4

386

+9

20

Clemson

9-4

334

+6

21

North Carolina State

9-4

271

-3

22

Iowa

10-4

249

-5

23

Kansas

9-4

158

+7

24

SMU

11-3

119

-5

25

West Virginia

9-4

117

+6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Liberty; No. 22 Oregon State; No. 24 Tulane; No. 25 James Madison;

Others Receiving Votes

Liberty 98; Oregon State 90; Tulane 34; James Madison 24; Memphis 23; Troy 17; North Carolina 17; USC 9; Air Force 7; UTSA 5; Northwestern 3; Fresno State 3; Boise State 3; Wyoming 1; UNLV 1; Duke 1

