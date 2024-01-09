Alabama ranks No. 5 in final US LBM Coaches Poll

Alabama’s loss to Michigan in the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semifinal left the Tide short of returning to the top as champions, but the team did accomplish something great this season.

Despite early struggles and many analysts, media members and fans calling Alabama done for, the team improved every week and ultimately won the SEC championship and made the playoffs.

To top it all off, the team finished ranked inside the top five in the final US LBM Coaches Poll.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Michigan 15-0 1575 (63) – 2 Washington 14-1 1,507 – 3 Georgia 13-1 1,389 +3 4 Texas 12-2 1,382 – 5 Alabama 12-2 1,356 -1 6 Florida State 12-2 1,218 -3 7 Oregon 13-1 1,213 +1 8 Missouri 12-2 1,143 +1 9 Ole Miss 11-2 1,082 +2 10 Ohio State 11-2 952 -3 11 Arizona 10-3 932 +3 12 LSU 10-3 890 +1 13 Penn State 10-3 811 -3 14 Notre Dame 10-3 772 +2 15 Oklahoma 10-3 691 -3 16 Oklahoma State 9-4 575 +5 17 Tennessee 10-4 529 +6 18 Louisville 9-4 460 -3 19 SMU 10-4 386 +9 20 Clemson 9-4 334 +6 21 North Carolina State 9-4 271 -3 22 Iowa 10-4 249 -5 23 Kansas 9-4 158 +7 24 SMU 11-3 119 -5 25 West Virginia 9-4 117 +6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Liberty; No. 22 Oregon State; No. 24 Tulane; No. 25 James Madison;

Others Receiving Votes

Liberty 98; Oregon State 90; Tulane 34; James Madison 24; Memphis 23; Troy 17; North Carolina 17; USC 9; Air Force 7; UTSA 5; Northwestern 3; Fresno State 3; Boise State 3; Wyoming 1; UNLV 1; Duke 1

