Alabama ranks No. 4 in final College Football Playoff ranking

Alabama is going back to the College Football Playoffs after failing to make it last season and fighting a huge uphill battle after a devastating Week 2 loss at home against Texas, which ranks No. 3 in the final ranking.

What put the Crimson Tide over the top was the win over the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship.

Alabama will now take on Michigan in what many assume will be the Rose Bowl, as they look to compete for National Championship No. 19 in program history.

Other teams in the playoffs are: No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas.

