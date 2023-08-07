Alabama ranks No. 3 in the 2023 preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

With the 2023 college football season just a few weeks away, it’s time to see how the top 25 looks to start the year. Alabama will open the season ranked No. 3, according to the preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Over the 2023 offseason analysts expected Alabama to be ranked around No. 5, with teams like LSU and Ohio State ahead of the Tide due to the mass amount of starting talent that left Tuscaloosa such as Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. and Jahmyr Gibbs.

The Coaches Poll, however, only has No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan ahead of Alabama.

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa 169; South Carolina 89; Florida 63; Texas-San Antonio 59; Pittsburgh 52; UCLA 42; Kentucky 34; Baylor 28; Troy 25; Arkansas 20; NC State 19; Fresno State 19; Boise State 18; Auburn 18; Minnesota 16; Miami 16; Mississippi State 13; Oklahoma State 12; Missouri 11; Maryland 10; Southern Methodist 8; South Alabama 8; Illinois 7; Wake Forest 6; Air Force 6; Toledo 5; Washington State 4; Houston 3; Duke 2; Brigham Young 2; Arizona 2; Memphis 1; Kansas 1; James Madison 1.

