The 2023 college football regular season is still a few months away, but it’s never too early to look at projections. Phil Steele recently revealed his AP top 10 preseason predictions, and the expected heavy hitters from across the nation remain on top.

The reigning national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, will open the season as the top-ranked team in the nation, according to Steele. Alabama didn’t make the College Football Playoffs last season but Steele expects the Crimson Tide to open the 2023 season ranked No. 2.

Other teams to make the top 10 include: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, LSU, Florida State, Clemson, USC and Notre Dame.

Alabama will open the college football season at home against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 2, 2023.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Crimson Tide football as the offseason progresses.

More Football!

Multiple 2023 Alabama matchups make 'top-10 biggest rematches' list

More Football!

Alabama ranks No. 2 in Phil Steele's preseason AP top 10 prediction

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire