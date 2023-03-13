Alabama ranks No. 2 in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Alabama is preparing to begin the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament as the top overall seed, but the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll doesn’t have the Crimson Tide at the top.

Houston sits at No. 1 after receiving 21 total first-place votes. Alabama only received eight.

Despite not being at the top, Nate Oats should be happy with this ranking, as his team moved up three spots after being ranked No. 5 due to a rough road loss to Texas A&M.

The Crimson Tide’s tourney to a national championship begins on Thursday.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Houston

31-3

777 (21)

2

Alabama

29-5

759 (8)

+3

3

Purdue

29-5

728 (2)

4

Marquette

28-6

654

+2

5

Kansas

27-7

652 (1)

-1

6

UCLA

29-5

649

-4

7

Texas

26-8

647

8

Arizona

28-6

608

+1

9

Gonzaga

28-5

546

-1

10

Virginia

25-7

418

+1

11

Baylor

22-10

399

-1

12

Connecticut

25-8

391

+2

13

Kansas State

23-9

370

-1

14

Xavier

25-9

369

+1

15

Miami

25-7

342

-2

16

Duke

26-8

334

+5

17

Texas A&M

25-9

289

+1

18

San Diego St

27-6

266

+2

19

Saint Mary’s

26-7

240

-3

19

Indiana

22-11

240

-2

21

Tennessee

23-10

153

-2

22

Creighton

21-12

118

23

Texas Christian

21-12

117

24

Missouri

24-9

65

+6

25

Florida Atlantic

31-3

54

+3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Kentucky; No. 25 Northwestern

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa State 47; Kentucky 29; Penn St. 24; Northwestern 23; Providence 21; Oral Roberts 20; Utah St. 14; VCU 9; Maryland 6; Kent St. 6; NC State 5; Memphis 4; Pittsburgh 3; Charleston 3; Michigan St. 1

LOOK: Alabama celebrates SEC Tournament Championship win

