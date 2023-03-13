Alabama ranks No. 2 in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Alabama is preparing to begin the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament as the top overall seed, but the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll doesn’t have the Crimson Tide at the top.
Houston sits at No. 1 after receiving 21 total first-place votes. Alabama only received eight.
Despite not being at the top, Nate Oats should be happy with this ranking, as his team moved up three spots after being ranked No. 5 due to a rough road loss to Texas A&M.
The Crimson Tide’s tourney to a national championship begins on Thursday.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Houston
31-3
777 (21)
–
2
29-5
759 (8)
+3
3
Purdue
29-5
728 (2)
–
4
Marquette
28-6
654
+2
5
Kansas
27-7
652 (1)
-1
6
UCLA
29-5
649
-4
7
26-8
647
–
8
Arizona
28-6
608
+1
9
Gonzaga
28-5
546
-1
10
Virginia
25-7
418
+1
11
Baylor
22-10
399
-1
12
Connecticut
25-8
391
+2
13
Kansas State
23-9
370
-1
14
Xavier
25-9
369
+1
15
Miami
25-7
342
-2
16
Duke
26-8
334
+5
17
25-9
289
+1
18
San Diego St
27-6
266
+2
19
Saint Mary’s
26-7
240
-3
19
Indiana
22-11
240
-2
21
23-10
153
-2
22
Creighton
21-12
118
–
23
Texas Christian
21-12
117
–
24
Missouri
24-9
65
+6
25
Florida Atlantic
31-3
54
+3
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Kentucky; No. 25 Northwestern
Others Receiving Votes
Iowa State 47; Kentucky 29; Penn St. 24; Northwestern 23; Providence 21; Oral Roberts 20; Utah St. 14; VCU 9; Maryland 6; Kent St. 6; NC State 5; Memphis 4; Pittsburgh 3; Charleston 3; Michigan St. 1
More Basketball!
LOOK: Alabama celebrates SEC Tournament Championship win
More Basketball!
Alabama ranks No. 2 in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.