Alabama ranked No. 4 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after ugly loss
Alabama’s loss on the road to Oklahoma was as ugly as they come. Following a 93-69 defeat, the Crimson Tide still hold an impressive 18-3 record and a perfect 8-0 in-conference record.
The loss was devastating at the moment for Alabama fans, but the damage didn’t go far beyond the scoreboard.
After being ranked No. 2 in last week’s USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, the Crimson Tide only fell two spots to No. 4.
The latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was released Monday and is listed below.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Purdue
21-1
800 (32)
—
2
Tennessee
18-3
731
+2
3
Houston
20-2
708
—
4
Virginia
16-3
662
+2
5
Alabama
18-3
659
-3
6
Kansas State
18-3
649
-1
7
Arizona
19-3
605
+1
8
Kansas
17-4
557
+1
9
UCLA
16-3
508
-2
9
17-4
508
+1
11
Baylor
15-4
428
+6
12
Marquette
16-4
411
+3
13
Iowa State
14-4
410
—
14
Gonzaga
17-4
393
—
15
Xavier
16-5
364
-3
16
TCU
16-3
349
-5
17
Providence
14-5
279
+4
18
Saint Mary’s
21-1
269
+4
19
15-4
212
+4
20
Florida Atlantic
16-5
162
+4
21
Miami
15-5
97
-2
22
Indiana
18-4
93
+4
23
UConn
16-4
81
-3
23
Auburn
19-1
81
-7
25
Illinois
14-5
67
+4
Schools Dropped Out
No. 18 Charleston; No. 25 Duke.
Others Receiving Votes
San Diego St. 51; Charleston 45; Duke 38; NC State 33; Creighton 26; Rutgers 24; Texas A&M 21; North Carolina 16; Missouri 16; New Mexico 12; Southern California 11; Northwestern 9; Boise St. 6; Michigan St. 3; Saint Louis 2; Pittsburgh 2; UC Santa Barbara 1; Temple 1.
