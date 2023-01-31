Alabama ranked No. 4 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after ugly loss

Alabama’s loss on the road to Oklahoma was as ugly as they come. Following a 93-69 defeat, the Crimson Tide still hold an impressive 18-3 record and a perfect 8-0 in-conference record.

The loss was devastating at the moment for Alabama fans, but the damage didn’t go far beyond the scoreboard.

After being ranked No. 2 in last week’s USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, the Crimson Tide only fell two spots to No. 4.

The latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was released Monday and is listed below.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 21-1 800 (32) — 2 Tennessee 18-3 731 +2 3 Houston 20-2 708 — 4 Virginia 16-3 662 +2 5 Alabama 18-3 659 -3 6 Kansas State 18-3 649 -1 7 Arizona 19-3 605 +1 8 Kansas 17-4 557 +1 9 UCLA 16-3 508 -2 9 Texas 17-4 508 +1 11 Baylor 15-4 428 +6 12 Marquette 16-4 411 +3 13 Iowa State 14-4 410 — 14 Gonzaga 17-4 393 — 15 Xavier 16-5 364 -3 16 TCU 16-3 349 -5 17 Providence 14-5 279 +4 18 Saint Mary’s 21-1 269 +4 19 Clemson 15-4 212 +4 20 Florida Atlantic 16-5 162 +4 21 Miami 15-5 97 -2 22 Indiana 18-4 93 +4 23 UConn 16-4 81 -3 23 Auburn 19-1 81 -7 25 Illinois 14-5 67 +4

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Charleston; No. 25 Duke.

Others Receiving Votes

San Diego St. 51; Charleston 45; Duke 38; NC State 33; Creighton 26; Rutgers 24; Texas A&M 21; North Carolina 16; Missouri 16; New Mexico 12; Southern California 11; Northwestern 9; Boise St. 6; Michigan St. 3; Saint Louis 2; Pittsburgh 2; UC Santa Barbara 1; Temple 1.

List

Updated first round projections for the 2023 NFL draft

List

5 teams that could trade up to draft Bryce Young first overall in 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire