TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Longtime Alabama radio announcer Eli Gold will miss the start of the season due to health issues.

Jim Carabin, vice president and general manager of Crimson Tide Sports Marketing, said that Chris Stewart will take over play-by-play duties in his absence. He didn’t specify the nature of the 68-year-old Gold’s health issues.

Gold has been the voice of Alabama football since 1988. Stewart filled in when Gold missed the 2020 Arkansas trip because of COVID-19. That ended Gold’s streak of consecutive Tide football games at 409.

Stewart calls games for Alabama basketball and baseball. He also hosts “The Nick Saban Show” and “Hey, Coach.”

Alabama opens the season Sept. 3 against Utah State.

Alabama radio voice Eli Gold sidelined for start of season originally appeared on NBCSports.com