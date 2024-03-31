Alabama radio call: Chris Stewart calls Crimson Tide basketball reaching Final Four for first time

Alabama basketball is headed to its first Final Four in program history after beating Clemson in the Elite Eight on Saturday night, and Crimson Tide play-by-play commentator Chris Stewart delivered an electric radio call as the moment happened.

Stewart, who has survived a slew of recent health scares, had the honor of calling Alabama's Final Four moment, which will forever live in Crimson Tide lore.

"And let's get outta here and go to the Final Four," Stewart yelled on the radio call of the final seconds of Alabama's 89-82 win.

Stewart's call was a callback to Alabama football's last-second win over Texas A&M in 2022, when the Crimson Tide held off the Aggies in the final seconds, 24-20.

Here's the full video of Alabama's radio call after reaching the Final Four:

Alabama basketball Chris Stewart Final Four radio call

Here's the full clip of Chris Stewart's radio call after Alabama clinched its first Final Four berth:

"And let's get outta here and go to the Final Four!"@AlabamaMBB play-by-play broadcaster Chris Stewart's call tonight ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4P7iBacCnd — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 31, 2024

Prior to Alabama's Elite Eight game against Clemson, March Madness TV aired the story of Stewart surviving a stroke which gave way to a myriad of other health problems. The emotional story showed how close Stewart came to missing this moment altogether.

Tonight, Chris Stewart, the voice of the Crimson Tide will sit on press row in hopes of ending his broadcast saying “Alabama advances to their first-ever Final Four”. For Chris, this was a night he thought might never come.



Here is the journey of @AlabamaMBB's play-by-play guy. pic.twitter.com/vrJWlqGwEq — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 30, 2024

Stewart being on the call for Alabama's first ever Final Four appearance is, in his words, a "miracle." And now the Tide is out of Los Angeles on its way to Phoenix.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball radio call: Listen to Chris Stewart call Crimson Tide Final Four berth