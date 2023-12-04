Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe gets CFP message from FSU's Jordan Travis: 'Go win it all'

Jordan Travis had a heart-rending message after Florida State was left out of the College Football Playoff in favor of SEC champions Alabama, but he's taking the disappointment as well as those who followed his college career would expect.

The Seminoles quarterback, who was injured in the penultimate game of the regular season against North Alabama with a horrific left leg injury, had to watch as FSU defeated Florida and Louisville to become an undefeated ACC champion before Sunday dashed its dreams of making the CFP and playing for a national championship.

Lost in all of this is the Alabama player side of things. The Crimson Tide will play No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl, and quarterback Jalen Milroe's attention is there. Milroe posted a photo album of Alabama's SEC championship win over Georgia on Instagram with the caption, "Your success is the best response to the doubts of those who underestimated you."

It was a pretty run-of-the-mill disrespect posting, but Travis notably replied to Milroe with the message, "Go win it all brodie."

Travis also posted another message Sunday after his more emotional one earlier in the day:

Thank you to the fans for a great season. We are not done yet, and lets control what we can control. The journey has been so great, and today we are ACC champions. Let’s not let the opinions of others affect how we feel about being champions of this conference. Proud of this team — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) December 4, 2023

Milroe, for his part, won the SEC championship game MVP honors in the Tide's 27-24 win over Georgia, impressing both through the air and on the ground.

Florida State will play Georgia in the Orange Bowl in a pseudo-home game on Dec. 30 as the Seminoles look to top off what has been an otherwise-perfect season. The Rose Bowl is at 4 p.m. CT New Year's Day, with the Crimson Tide hoping to hand Michigan its first loss of the year.

