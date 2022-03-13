Alabama quarterback awaits offer from the Crimson Tide

All eyes are on the top quarterback in the 2023 class Arch Manning, but in-state prospect Christopher Vizzina is still waiting on an offer from Alabama.

The four-star quarterback from Birmingham has been picking up steam as of late with a recent offer from the Ohio State Buckeyes. He also holds an offer from the other half of the Iron Bowl, Auburn. Still, Vizzina wants to check out Tuscaloosa and speaks with Freddie Roach a lot.

“They haven’t offered me yet,” Vizzina said. “Pretty much everyone else has but them. I talk to coach (Freddie) Roach all the time. I’m not really sure where their interest level is at this point. I know they are high on (fellow 2023 QB prospect) Arch Manning. I’m not sure where I fit on their board. But I’d love to take a visit there and see what they have to say.”

It could be a domino effect for the top quarterback in the state of Alabama. Once the movement becomes clear for Arch Manning, we could see a late push for Vizzina. The Alabama Crimson Tide is pushing for the No. 1 passer in the 2023 class but they have some stiff competition.

Along with Alabama, the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, and Texas Longhorns are all in the running. Most recently the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have gotten into the mix with their new staffs led by Brian Kelly and Billy Napier.

For now, it could be a wait-and-see approach for Christopher Vizzina.

