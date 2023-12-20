Alabama QB Tyler Buchner transferring back to Notre Dame to play lacrosse after College Football Playoff

Tyler Buchner is moving on from football.

The former Alabama quarterback announced on social media Wednesday that he plans to transfer to Notre Dame and play lacrosse after the Crimson Tide’s run in the College Football Playoff. Buchner played football at Notre Dame initially before transferring to Alabama, but he was also a top lacrosse recruit.

I am excited to return to ND to play lacrosse and graduate in May. Prior to that, I’ll be continuing my initial commitment to Alabama Football through the playoff and finishing what I started. I can’t thank everyone enough for their continued support. — Tyler Buchner (@tylerbuchner) December 20, 2023

Buchner made one start this season at Alabama during a brief quarterback battle with Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. Milroe regained the starting job back from Buchner, and has since led the Crimson Tide into the College Football Playoff after they knocked off Georgia in the SEC championship game. No. 4 Alabama will take on No. 1 Michigan in their semifinal game at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

Buchner went 5-of-14 for 34 yards in Alabama’s win over South Florida in September. He briefly started at Notre Dame last season, but missed most of the year due to a shoulder injury. He went 46-of-83 for 651 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions with the Fighting Irish.

Tyler Buchner was Notre Dame’s starting quarterback before he transferred to Alabama. (John David Mercer/USA Today)

Buchner, a San Diego-area native, was a top lacrosse recruit coming out of high school. He initially committed to play lacrosse at Michigan when he was in eighth grade, but he eventually landed at Notre Dame to play football instead.

Now, Buchner will return to South Bend. He’s expected to graduate in May, and then will join the Fighting Irish for their season that starts in February. Notre Dame won the national championship last spring after it beat Duke 13-9.