Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa to undergo hip surgery Monday

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will undergo surgery on his injured hip on Monday.

The star junior suffered a dislocated hip during Saturday’s win over Mississippi State, an injury that will end his season. Alabama announced Sunday that Tagovailoa is headed to Houston for treatment and to have surgery.

“For the past 24 hours our medical team has consulted with multiple orthopedic experts across the country, who specialize in hip injuries and surgeries. Based on that research, Tua is being flown to Houston tonight to be evaluated and is scheduled to have hip surgery Monday,” Dr. Lyle Cain said in a statement issued through the Alabama athletic department.

Alabama said Saturday that it expected Tagovailoa “to make a full recovery.” Cain reiterated that on Sunday.

“As previously stated, we anticipate a full recovery. The main focus has been, and will remain, on Tua, his family, and making sure we are providing them the best medical care possible,” Cain said.

Tagovailoa injured vs. Mississippi State

Tagovailoa was injured late in the first half with Alabama leading 35-7. Tagovailoa felt pressure and scrambled to his left. As he threw the ball away, two MSU defenders landed on top of him, and Tagovailoa was in immediate pain.

Soon after, he was carted off the field and later transported to a local hospital.

Tagovailoa is carted off the field pic.twitter.com/f6RAN9N9cy — Alabama Crimson Tide | BamaInsider.com (@bamainsider) November 16, 2019

It’s the second injury of the season for Tagovailoa, the 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up. Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain against Tennessee, but was able to return for the Tide’s game against No. 2 LSU. Tagovailoa’s mobility was limited during the game, but he was still able to throw for 418 yards and four touchdowns in a 46-41 loss.

Tagovailoa injured ankle earlier in season

Entering the Mississippi State game, Tagovailoa was listed as a game-time decision. He ended up getting the start and Alabama coach Nick Saban said the drive Tagovailoa got injured on was going to be his final appearance of the day. With the Auburn game coming in two weeks, Saban said it was decided that Tagovailoa should stay in the game to get some reps in the two-minute drill.

“We were going to put [backup QB] Mac [Jones] in and then we said we’ll let Tua do two-minute before the half just for practice,” Saban said. “And I don’t worry about players getting hurt and certainly don’t want to see anybody get hurt, especially him.”

Jones, who played against Tennessee and started against Arkansas with Tagovailoa sidelined, completed 7-of-11 passes for 94 yards to help the Tide close out the win.

Alabama hosts Western Carolina next weekend before facing rival Auburn in the season finale. The Tide, 9-1 after Saturday’s win, were ranked No. 5 in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings.

