Alabama QB recruit dishes on recent visit to UNC football program

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels are hoping to continue their success at the quarterback position. After going from Sam Howell to Drake Maye, the Tar Heels have had five straight years of good quarterback play.

While the 2024 season is up in the air with a battle between Max Johnson and Conner Harrell, the future of the position is in recruiting classes.

Recently, the Tar Heels hosted a 2026 prospect, quarterback Brock Bradley out of Alabama. He was on UNC’s campus last week for a visit, seeing the program and getting familiar with the coaching staff.

Bradley talked to Tar Heel Illustrated about the visit and how it all went.

THI: What all were you able to do during your big visit to Chapel Hill? BRADLEY: “I was able to spend a lot of time with Coach Chip Lindsay. We’ve built a great relationship over the past year. I toured campus and met with the staff.”

The Birmingham, Alabama native has 10 offers in his recruitment so far with Cincinnati, Memphis, and Texas A&M among others already offering. While UNC has yet to offer in the recruitment, Bradley has made a strong relationship with that program which is a good sign moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire