Alabama QB Paul Tyson enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Less than 24 hours after the college football season concluding, offseason news has begun for the Crimson Tide. Alabama sophomore quarterback Paul Tyson has announced via Twitter that he will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Tyson, who is the great grandson of legendary Alabama head coach Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant, has spent three seasons with the team, and will have three years of eligibility remaining, he states in his announcement.

The quarterback thanked coach Nick Saban, the star, his teammates and the Alabama fans for making his time with the program memorable.

In 2021, Tyson completed 10 of 16 passing attempts for 150 yards.

