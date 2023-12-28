Alabama QB Jalen Milroe says ex-OC Bill O'Brien told him to change positions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has the No. 4 Crimson Tide two wins away from a national championship.

But Milroe has been met with doubters along his route to the 2023 College Football Playoff, including one of his former Alabama coaches.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday, Milroe revealed that ex-Alabama offensive coordinator and current New England Patriots OC Bill O'Brien told him he should change positions.

"My own offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien told me I shouldn't play quarterback," Milroe told reporters. "That's something I have motivation from."

When asked how O'Brien's suggestion made him feel, Milroe responded, "How would you feel if I told you 'you suck?'"

"The biggest thing for me is stay true to myself and stay the same," he continued. "The only thing that changed about me is that I had an opportunity and I seized it. I had a bigger purpose than anyone's opinion."

O'Brien was Alabama's offensive coordinator for two seasons from 2021-22. Milroe, a redshirt sophomore, said O'Brien told him there were "a bunch" of positions he could have switched to.

"But look where I'm at right now," Milroe added. "So who gets the last laugh?"

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe says his former OC and current Patriots OC Bill O'Brien told him he should not be a quarterback.



"How would you feel if I told you that you sucked?"



"Look where I'm at right now. So who gets the last laugh?"pic.twitter.com/xurEAr61ge — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 28, 2023

Milroe took over the starting quarterback reins this season after No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young departed for the NFL. The Katy, Texas, native was actually benched against South Florida in Week 3 following Alabama's loss to Texas. But he re-entered the lineup the following week and hasn't looked back since.

The 6-2, 220-pound signal-caller has tallied 2,718 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 65.5 completion percentage this season. He's also been a factor on the ground, rushing for 468 yards and 12 scores.

Milroe has led Alabama to a perfect 10-0 record since his benching, most recently beating the undefeated two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game to punch the Crimson Tide's ticket to the CFP. His stellar season earned him a sixth-place finish in voting for the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

Milroe and Co. will now look to take down another undefeated foe when they face No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.