Alabama QB Jalen Milroe says former OC suggested he switch positions

Aside from the game itself, a lot of things go into making the College Football Playoffs a great experience. The players get a week’s vacation to a cool bowl site as well as being gifted all sorts of things ranging from memorabilia to video game consoles and so much more. For people in the media, the week leading up to the game is content heaven because of how much more access they have to the players compared to a typical game week.

One of the biggest jaw-dropping statements from media week so far was when Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe revealed that former offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien had suggested he switch positions. O’Brien didn’t gain much popularity during his time in Tuscaloosa, but even for him, that is a pretty insane statement.

Especially in hindsight considering that Milroe will be starting in the Rose Bowl in four days and will likely enter the 2024 season as the Heisman Trophy betting favorite. As for O’Brien, he was responsible for one of the worst offenses in the NFL this season as the offensive coordinator of the Patriots. He essentially ruined whatever was left of Mac Jones career as a starter in the league.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire