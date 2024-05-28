Alabama QB Jalen Milroe ranks as third-biggest gunslinger in college football

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe lit the world on fire last year with his electrifying speed and ability to make anyone miss in the open field. However, the part of Milroe’s game that people forget to account for is the fact that he is an absolute gunslinger.

Describing a big time throw can be difficult, but PFF defines it as a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window. To determine the rankings, 247 Sports sorted the Power Four QB’s by minimum by big-time throws with a minimum average depth of target of 10 yards to determine the rankings.

After all calculations, 247 Sports ranked Milroe as the No. 3 gunslinger in college football heading into 2024 saying,

“Milroe benefitted from having the longest time to throw (3.44s) in the SEC last season and ripped 27 big time throw at Alabama last season despite having the fourth-fewest attempts on any player on this list (285). After a brief benching following a loss to Texas, Milroe responded with improvements as a passer and won 10 straight starts prior to the Rose Bowl. He finished with 2,834 yards passing and 23 touchdowns to go along with 531 yards rushing and 12 scores. New Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said Milroe ‘grew leaps and bounds’ during spring practice.”

