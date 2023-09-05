Alabama QB Jalen Milroe named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

After an impressive Week 1 performance, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week. The other player that was listed was Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton.

All eyes were on Milroe as he took the field on Saturday evening in Alabama’s Week 1 matchup versus Middle Tennessee State. It did not long for Alabama fans to realize that Milroe came to prove a point.

The Texas native finished the game 13 for 18 passing with 194 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 48 yards and two touchdowns.

Milroe became the first quarterback in program history to throw for three touchdowns and rush for two touchdowns in a single game.

His play helped Alabama defeat the Blue Raiders 56-7. Milroe will look to continue to play well when the Crimson Tide play host to Texas in Week 2.

🏈 WK1 | SEC Football Player of the Week CO-OFFENSIVE: Jalen Milroe@AlabamaFTBL x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/hOUh6s3SiE — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire