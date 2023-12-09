Alabama QB Jalen Milroe knew when Crimson Tide had Georgia beat: 'They looked defeated'

Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe knew when the Crimson Tide had Georgia beat in the SEC championship game. And it came from a keen observation.

"I'm big on body language," Milroe told Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic on "McElroy and Cubic in the Morning" on Thursday. "And looking in our opponents' eyes, they looked defeated, and they didn't want any more. I knew that our team knew it was going to be a 60-minute game and Georgia didn't believe in that."

We asked Jalen Milroe when he knew Alabama had the SEC Championship game won.... pic.twitter.com/3S2zPeikn8 — McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning (@macandcube) December 7, 2023

The Crimson Tide (12-1, 8-0 SEC) entered the game ranked No. 8 in the College Footbal Playoff against the then-No. 1 Bulldogs (12-1, 8-0). They prevailed 27-24 behind Milroe's 192 passing yards and two touchdowns, as well as several key runs. On the season, Milroe passed for 2,718 yards with 23 touchdowns to six interceptions, adding 468 rushing yards and 12 more touchdowns.

With the win, Alabama clinched the No. 4 spot in the CFP and will face No. 1 Michigan (13-0, 9-0 Big Ten) at the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

Alabama not only snapped Georgia's 29-game win streak, bookending the streak with wins in the 2021 and 2023 SEC championship games, but also kept the Bulldogs from winning a third straight CFP national title. Kirby Smart and Co. fell from No. 1 to No. 6 in the final CFP rankings.

