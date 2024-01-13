Alabama QB Jalen Milroe enters transfer portal
The exodus from Alabama after Nick Saban’s retirement continued on Saturday.
Quarterback Jalen Milroe announced he is leaving the Crimson Tide via the Transfer Portal.
Respect my decision. #4 out. pic.twitter.com/W8t0HPorcQ
— Jalen Milroe (@BigOrangePunch) January 13, 2024
Milroe threw for 2,348 yards with 23 touchdowns against 6 interceptions in 2023.
He also rushed for 523 yards and 12 TDs.
Alabama wideout Isaiah Bond on Saturday paid a visit to Texas.