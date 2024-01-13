Alabama QB Jalen Milroe enters transfer portal

The exodus from Alabama after Nick Saban’s retirement continued on Saturday.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe announced he is leaving the Crimson Tide via the Transfer Portal.

Milroe threw for 2,348 yards with 23 touchdowns against 6 interceptions in 2023.

He also rushed for 523 yards and 12 TDs.

Alabama wideout Isaiah Bond on Saturday paid a visit to Texas.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire