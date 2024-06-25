Alabama QB Jalen Milroe could be the top quarterback of the 2025 NFL Draft

One of the most intriguing prospects in next years draft class has got to be the quarterback for the Crimson Tide, Jalen Milroe. Possessing just about everything teams are looking for in a ‘new era’ quarterback, Milroe’s ceiling as a player is through the roof, but his floor seems to be quite deep as well. With a cannon arm and excellent athletic ability, Milroe is a big play waiting to happen whenever he takes the snap.

Jalen Milroe is insane pic.twitter.com/n3qIBnnnbc — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) November 26, 2023

Throughout the year Milroe showed flashes of greatness, alongside that he showed a natural progression of a quarterback improving with each week. While the early bumps of his season were downright brutal, towards the end of the year Milroe was mostly locked in and was clearly one of the best players on the field at any given game. While issues still persist within his mechanics and accuracy, the playmaking potential showed up more often than the errors in Milroe’s mechanics.

Jalen Milroe 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kjZjJK9Bo4 — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) November 11, 2023

Milroe very clearly has things he needs to improve on going into the 2024 College Football season, but if he can really take in all his coaching and refine some of the more technical aspects of playing the position, he has shown enough to be catapulted to the top of a currently underwhelming quarterback draft class.

