Alabama QB Jalen Milroe announces he will return to Alabama in 2024

It should not come as much of a surprise, but Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe officially announced that he will forego the 2024 NFL Draft and be returning to the Crimson Tide next season. Milroe finished sixth overall in this year’s Heisman Trophy voting and will likely be the odds-on betting favorite heading into next year.

His growth and resiliency in 2023 has been a blast to watch in real time as he went from being benched in Week 3 against USF to leading the Tide to ten straight wins, an SEC Championship and a College Football Playoff berth. Milroe and the Alabama team are totally dialed in on the work they have this upcoming month, but this question still needed to be asked. During an appearance on the Next Round this morning Milroe was asked if he would be back to which he laughed and definitively said yes.

After beating Georgia and sneaking into the Playoffs Alabama fans should be soaking up every second of this season, but man it’s hard not to look forward to 2024. With Milroe returning now and a 12-team Playoff, it’s pretty hard to imagine that the Tide won’t be in the thick of it next year as well.

Jalen Milroe confirms that he will, in fact, be returning for his senior year. @AlabamaFTBL @JalenMilroe pic.twitter.com/8lrm3uOh5O — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) December 14, 2023

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire