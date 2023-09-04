The Alabama QB competition is not over, Texas game carries much weight

The Alabama football quarterback situation over the course of the 2023 offseason evolved in many ways, but we never got close to receiving an answer as to who the starter would be. Well, we got our answer during the Tide’s Week 1 game against Middle Tennessee when Jalen Milroe ran out on the field with the offense.

While he played most of the game, scoring five total touchdowns, Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson saw some action late in the game.

Milroe’s 194 yards, three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns impressed fans, analysts, and media members, but it may not be enough to solidify his spot as QB1 for the Crimson Tide.

ESPN’s Alex Scarborough made it clear that the competition is not over, despite the strong performance by Milroe.

“The question has never been about Milroe’s physical gifts, it’s whether he can consistently make good decisions and the kind of reads and progressions in the pocket that are required against quality defenses. Let’s face it: For as solid as Middle Tennessee is (the Blue Raiders won eight games last year), it doesn’t have the caliber of athletes that Alabama will see the rest of the season. So while it’s as good a start as Milroe could have possibly hoped for, it’s probably not the end of the quarterback competition. We’ll learn much more Saturday against Texas.”

The true test for this team, not just for the quarterback battle, will be the Week 2 contest at home against the Longhorns.

Milroe is expected to start the game, but with this being a must-win matchup, a change at quarterback during the game could be made, if needed. Under the pressure of playing what is expected to be a top-10 team on national television with major College Football Playoff implications, a star could either be born or a dream could be crushed.

Whoever is in at QB for the Tide will have to play like their job depends on it, because it likely does.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire