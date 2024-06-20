Alabama QB commit Keelon Russell named Elite 11 MVP

For the first time since 2016, Alabama Crimson Tide football has a new quarterback named as the Elite 11 MVP with class of 2025 four-star quarterback Keelon Russell earning the honor.

The last Alabama player to win the prestigious award was former five-star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Russell was one of several high-profile quarterbacks that competed in the three-day event. The event includes individual drills, 7-on-7 competition, and instruction from quarterback experts. Overall, Russell was viewed as the best performer and was awarded the Elite 11 MVP.

Russell flipped his commitment from SMU to Alabama on June 4. Since then, Russell has confirmed that he is locked in with the Crimson Tide.

He has been active on the recruiting trail as well. The native of Duncanville, Texas is often seen reaching out to fellow prospects in the ’25 recruiting class on X to get them to commit to the Crimson Tide.

