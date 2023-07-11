Alabama QB commit Julian Sayin now No. 1 QB in class of 2024 per On3

Quarterback Julian Sayin has been committed to Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide since November of 2022. Since that time, the California gun-slinger has competed at events around the country and his performances have led to a rise in his rankings according to On3.

In On3’s recent update of rankings in the class of 2024, Sayin moved from the No. 18 overall player and the No. 2 quarterback to the No. 7 overall player and is now the new No. 1 quarterback in his class.

Sayin took home the Elite 11 MVP last month and was a standout at other events he competed in over the past couple of months.

Sayin is set to graduate in December and join the Crimson Tide for the spring semester of 2024.

