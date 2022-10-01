Alabama QB Bryce Young suffers shoulder injury

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and a potential first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder today against Arkansas.

Young threw a pass and immediately grimaced and held his shoulder awkwardly, then signaled to the Alabama medical staff that he needed attention and went into the injury tent. It appeared that Young may have actually injured his shoulder before that, when he landed awkwardly on his right side and grabbed his shoulder.

Former NFL quarterback Gary Danielson, calling the game on CBS, said the play reminded him of an injury he suffered in his playing career.

“I tore my rotator cuff on a play exactly like that,” Danielson said. “You don’t know it’s hurt until your next throw.”

CBS also reported that Young was in pain and could be heard yelling loudly on the sideline.

Young jogged into the locker room, and given that Alabama currently leads 21-0, it would seem very unlikely that he’ll be back on the field in today’s game against Arkansas. Football fans can only hope that Young is healthy soon enough to play for Alabama again, and certainly that his draft stock is unaffected.

