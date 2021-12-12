Alabama QB Bryce Young named the 2021 Heisman Trophy recipient

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the 2021 Heisman Trophy recipient.

This is the Crimson Tide’s fourth winner of the highly-coveted award, and its second consecutive winner succeeding 2020’s winner, Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith.

The Heisman Trophy recognizes the most outstanding player in college football, which Young has certainly made a convincing argument for.

Young is a first-year starter for the Crimson Tide and a true sophomore. Though young, he has become a proven leader and an effective on-field offensive threat for any opposing defense in the nation. He has led his team to a 12-1 record and an SEC Championship, dethroning the then-top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in blowout fashion.

Now, the Heisman-winner will look to take down Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal and compete for a national championship.

Through 13 games, Young has totaled 68% completion percentage, 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns while only throwing four interceptions. He has also rushed for 31 yards and three touchdowns.

Young receives the award, beating out the three other finalists that joined him in New York for the ceremony: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.

