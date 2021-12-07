Alabama QB Bryce Young named 2021 Heisman Finalist

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young will be traveling to New York this Saturday for the 2021 Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Young will be joined by three other college football stars: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.

In his first season as a starter, Young, a sophomore, has a completion percentage of 68% for 4,322 yards, 43 passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Young will look to be Alabama’s fourth Heisman recipient and the second consecutive winner in Tuscaloosa, as wide receiver DeVonta Smith won the coveted award last season.

It is noted that Alabama linebacker Will Anderson jr. was not named a finalist, which has certainly caused quite a stir among fans, as they believe he deserved the recognition.

The ceremony will take place this Saturday.

