Alabama QB Bryce Young leaves game vs. Arkansas with shoulder injury

Alabama QB Bryce Young left the Crimson Tide’s game against Arkansas in the second quarter with a shoulder injury after a third-down throw.

The reigning Heisman winner wasn’t hit at all on the play as he fired an incomplete pass over the middle to Traeshon Holden. Young’s right throwing arm immediately dangled at his side and he grimaced after the throw. He pointed to his right shoulder when he looked at coach Nick Saban as he walked off the field and threw his helmet down in disgust before entering Alabama’s injury tent.

Bryce Young heads to the tent with an apparent shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/QR0duOXWvO — SEC on CBS 🏈 (@SEConCBS) October 1, 2022

Young was sacked while running to the sideline on Alabama’s previous drive. He attempted to get rid of the ball as he fell toward the sideline and landed with his right arm extended away from his body.

Here are multiple angles on the play that might’ve hurt Bryce Young’s shoulder. pic.twitter.com/69vSXJf2VI — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) October 1, 2022

The throw to Holden was Young’s first throw after that sack. The CBS broadcast reported that Young was screaming in pain in Alabama’s injury tent while he was being examined.

After he spent minutes in the injury tent, Young went to the locker room and was clearly favoring his right shoulder. Saban confirmed in his halftime interview that Young had injured his shoulder and that he was unsure of the extent of the injury.

Bryce Young heads to the locker room early in the second quarter after suffering an apparent shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/KCuQIerp1z — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 1, 2022

Jalen Milroe replaced Young at QB for the Crimson Tide. Young was 7-of-13 passing for 173 yards and a passing and a rushing touchdown before he exited the game. Milroe scored a rushing TD on his first drive at quarterback to put the Crimson Tide up 21-0 and Alabama entered the break with a 28-7 lead.