Alabama QB Bryce Young expected to play against Tennessee

Alabama received some good news early on a game-day morning: Crimson Tide star quarterback Bryce Young is expected to play against Tennessee after having been sidelined for the last game-and-a-half with a shoulder injury.

Young hurt his shoulder late in the second quarter against Arkansas and didn’t return in the second half, redshirt-freshman Jalen Milroe stepped up to close that game out. Milroe, once again, got to see the field for Alabama’s Week 6 contest against Texas A&M.

Now, according to ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel on College GameDay, Young is expected to be back out on the field.

“This is the kind of injury, it’s almost like a pitcher having a sore arm,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “You don’t want him to do too much and you want him to have the best opportunity to get better. We’ll evaluate him in pregame. I know he wants to play; he’s ready to play. We’ll see if he can do the things physically he needs to do to play”

