Alabama QB Bryce Young downplays size concerns

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young would likely be the sure-fire No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft if not for questions and concerns about his size. It’s one of the aspects the Indianapolis Colts must consider when evaluating the quarterback class.

On the field, Young is the best quarterback in the class. His processing and improvisation skills are on another level compared to the rest of the group. However, the size concerns are legitimate as Young could weigh in under 200 pounds.

In speaking with the media Friday morning at the NFL Scouting Combine, Young downplayed any concerns teams may have about his size.

“I’ve been this size, respectfully, my whole life,” Young said Friday. “I know who I am. I know what I can do.”

Young won’t measure in until Saturday when the quarterbacks take the field for their drills. The Alabama prospect won’t be taking part in those drills as he’s opted to wait until his pro day later in the month. Still, he’s expected to measure in at the combine this weekend.

Without getting into too much detail, of course, general manager Chris Ballard touched on what makes Young a special talent.

“Well I mean, the guy’s dynamic. He won a lot of games on a big stage. It was never too big for him. I think all of those are qualities he has proven in his college career that have made him successful,” Ballard said at the combine.

Those certainly are qualities the Colts will like from Young. His game is easily translatable to the NFL. It’s simply a matter of whether they are willing to risk his lean frame behind center.

We may not know how the Colts feel about Young or whether they’re concerned with his size until the NFL draft arrives. Even then, we may not know because another team could snatch him up before the Colts get a chance.

Regardless, Young is confident his size won’t be an issue. The hurdle now is convincing NFL teams of the same.

