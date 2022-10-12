Alabama QB Bryce Young has been able to practice ahead of Tennessee game: 'He's making progress'

Bryce Young has been able to practice some this week ahead of Tennessee, Nick Saban said Wednesday morning.

"He's making progress," Saban said. He added that Alabama will continue to evaluate Young as the week progresses.

The Alabama football quarterback injured his throwing shoulder in the game against Arkansas on Oct. 1. He left in the second quarter and has not played since. Saban called it a "little AC sprain" in Young's shoulder after Arkansas.

He didn't play against Texas A&M, but Saban said Young wanted to enter the game late.

"I didn't think he was in a position that he could go and effectively do his job in the way he's capable of doing it," Saban said Wednesday. "He's made a lot of progress from that point, so hopefully that will change in the near future."

Tennessee defensive lineman Byron Young (6) sacks Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the 2021 season.

The injury stemmed from an incident in which Young landed on his shoulder awkwardly after running toward the sideline to evade a rusher against Arkansas. Young played briefly after that, but he eventually left the game and went to the medical tent to be evaluated. Young stayed in uniform through the rest of the game

After the win over the Razorbacks, Saban said he thought Young was OK and that it was not serious. In the week leading up to the Texas A&M game, Saban deemed Young a game-time-decision. Young joined the team on the field for warmups in uniform, but he did not throw any footballs.

Instead, Jalen Milroe got the start.

It remains to be seen whether Young will be available or Milroe has to start again when No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) faces No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS) at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Milroe had some good moments but also plenty of bad against Texas A&M. Milroe completed 12 of 19 passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for 83 yards on 17 attempts.

"I think Jalen played with a lot of anxiety," Saban said Monday. "I don't think he allowed himself to let his training sort of guide him and trust and believe in it so that he can have success in executing plays. You can't turn the ball over and not execute plays like they are designed relative to the read of what you should and shouldn't do."

Despite Young wanting to play late, Alabama stuck with Milroe and hung on to beat the Aggies 24-20.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Bryce Young 'making progress' with injury ahead of Alabama-Tennessee